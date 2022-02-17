Hold gun dealers accountable — Rep. Lisa Subeck and Anneliese Dickman

Communities across Wisconsin are experiencing rising crime rates, specifically increased shootings and homicides. Milwaukee alone had 194 homicides in 2021, an increase from 2020, while Madison experienced 10 homicides in both 2020 and 2021, each more than in 2018 and 2019 combined.

When a gun is used to harm someone, often we focus solely on the shooter — looking for answers only from the perspective of “why?” We should also be asking a second question: “How?” How did the shooter obtain the gun?

Unless we ask this question, too, focusing on the firearm supply chain, we will never be able to end the violence terrorizing our schools, movie theaters, places of worship and neighborhoods.

The Wisconsin Legislature has before it a package of bills that would focus on this supply chain, requiring gun stores to take action to cut down on gun trafficking and lost and stolen firearms. Two of these bills, LRB0936 and SB 810, would require retail gun stores to take commonsense measures to secure their inventory during off hours to prevent gun theft and would require all lost or stolen guns to be reported to law enforcement within 24 hours, respectively.

Reporting from the ATF shows that in 2021, just 106 of the nation’s gun dealers accounted for almost 40% of the guns reported lost or stolen from gun stores across the country. This means that focusing on even just a few gun stores can have a big impact on the number of guns on our streets. Targeting lost and stolen guns may feel simplistic, but it is a key avenue where firearms move from the legal market to the criminal market.

Unfortunately, we now know federal regulators are not doing enough to prevent the diversion of firearms from gun stores. The national gun violence prevention organization Brady recently released the largest public database of federal gun dealer inspection records in its Gun Store Transparency Project. The data shows exactly why our streets are flooded with firearms: the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has failed in its duty to properly inspect gun dealers and then hold them accountable for negligent or improper conduct.

Over 55,000 pages of reports detail how, time and again, ATF has inspected dealers and found serious violations such as missing firearms -- yet has taken no action to ensure the dealer improves its conduct or is penalized for its violations. Brady’s new website reveals that ATF knows which dealers are trying their best to fulfill their obligations to public safety and which are turning a blind eye — or even enabling — firearm diversions to gun traffickers.

Yet this knowledge is not shared with the public. Nor are rogue dealers shut down.

While ATF is failing in its mission, our Legislature can and should take action. By passing LRB0936 and SB 810, we can make use of Brady’s ground-breaking resource and take on the challenge of finding new, systemic solutions to hold the gun industry accountable when dealers’ actions -- or inactions -- result in guns sold illegally in our communities and used in crimes.

Wisconsin residents are looking for action to help keep them safe. We need leadership to take these steps at once.

Subeck, D-Madison, represents the 78th Assembly District: Rep.Subeck@legis.wisconsin.gov. Dickman is the Milwaukee program manager for the crime gun initiative of the Brady Campaign and Center to Prevent Gun Violence: www.bradyunited.org.