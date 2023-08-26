This State Journal editorial ran on Aug. 26, 1948:

The Dane County Board will meet Friday night to make a final decision on construction of a joint City-County Building. Last July 30, supervisors approved the plan by a 44-34 vote. Supervisors will vote Friday on reconsidering that July 30 decision.

For the life of us, we can think of no valid reason why the County Board’s approval of the joint building should be reconsidered.

We hope that the 44 supervisors who voted for the project will stick to their guns and vote against reconsideration.

For 16 years, Dane County citizens — urban and rural alike — have been discussing all possible angles of the proposal to house city of Madison and Dane County governments in a single building. There has been a lot of oratory and a lot of name-calling from both sides, and some unpleasantness that could have been avoided. There has been unjust suspicion and misunderstandings.

But the majority of the County Board last July 30 set aside that past feud and indicated a willingness to go ahead on a sounds and sensible building program that will benefit all of the county’s citizens. The board’s majority, conscious of the 20% to 25% savings that can be accomplished through construction of a joint governmental building, cast a verdict that was applauded by all citizens who look with skepticism on rising tax bills.

Last month, members of the Dane County Board rose above the status of “courthouse politicians” and cast a vote for the general public welfare.

We hope county supervisors hold fast to their previous stand.