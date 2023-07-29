Scott MacLauchlin of Westfield is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Scott!
MacLauchlin’s caption about pigs at a dog park beat out more than 100 entries. He wins publication of today’s finished cartoon and will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Nancy Crossfield
- of McFarland: “Maybe we should learn to catch Frisbees!”
Jerry J. Murphy
- of Monona: “I heard Rudi gave this park four stars.”
David Everson
- of Madison: “I know we’re excluded but maybe the Office of Equity and Inclusion can do something for us.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.