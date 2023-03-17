This State Journal editorial ran on Feb. 28, 1993:

It's the transportation equivalent of the age-old question, "Which came first, the chicken or the egg?" If Highway 12 between Middleton and Sauk City is expanded to a four-lane divided highway, will the state be laying the "egg" of more development and traffic? If the state fails to modernize one of the most unsafe highways in southern Wisconsin, is it ignoring a 400-pound "chicken" that is certain to devour more victims?

There is no question in our minds which comes first, and that's plucking the killer chicken. It is time to put the lives of people ahead of the overblown fears of those who think a wider strip of asphalt will forever destroy the rural character of northwest Dane County.

To travel from Middleton to Sauk City along Highway 12 can be a pleasure drive. Neat farms, rolling hills and picturesque valleys are there to break up the monotony for motorists -- if they dare take their eyes off the road. For all its scenery and character, Highway 12 is treacherous. It has a fatal accident rate more than three times higher than other routes in its class. In the past seven years alone, 20 people have lost their lives on this highway and scores more have come dangerously close.

Each day, according to the state Department of Transportation, 11,000 vehicles travel this stretch of Highway 12. That's up 1,000 vehicles per day from the previous year. By 2000, no other rural two-lane highway in Wisconsin will carry more traffic. ...

Opponents say a four-lane highway only invites more development and more traffic, but the reality is that Highway 12 congestion will only get worse, no matter what the state does to improve the road.

The DOT's "Brake 12" route safety program has helped, but it's only a stopgap solution. The Highway 12 Study Committee, the state Transportation Projects Commission and most local officials agree - a four-lane freeway is overdue. The Dane County Regional Planning Commission has included a four-lane Highway 12 in its regional transportation plan since 1978, and the Transportation Projects Commission recently ranked Highway 12 expansion at the top of its priority list.

What about the "egg'' argument? Won't a four-lane Highway 12 invite sprawl? Not if citizens, local officials, regional planners and the DOT insist otherwise.

It's important to remember that DOT is planning an expressway much like Highway 151 in western Dane County, which means limited access. The agency has already promised it will restrict access to points approved by local governments. That precludes strip development. The DOT has also pledged to work with public and private agencies on carpooling, van-pooling and commuter bus strategies for Highway 12 and elsewhere in Dane County.

A four-lane expressway will cut the death rate by 70%, reduce the accident rate by even more, save energy and serve people and businesses in Sauk City, Baraboo, Reedsburg and Middleton. There are legitimate environmental and planning concerns, but they can be met while proceeding with Highway 12 expansion plans. The chicken comes first; the egg can be kept in its shell.