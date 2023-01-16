High marks for low spending -- State Journal editorial from 26 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Jan. 19, 1997: Government penny pinchers — do we know how to elect ’em or what?

Last year, it was U.S. Rep. Scott Klug who earned a perfect score from the Concord Coalition for his efforts to balance the federal budget.

This year, it’s U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl’s turn at the top of the list.

The Concord Coalition, a bipartisan group, believes reducing the federal budget deficit is the single most important task facing Congress. It calls its annual rate-the-lawmakers survey “Tough Choices” and notes that 1996 was not a good year for deficit reduction. Too many members of Congress seemed more interested in getting reelected than in balancing the budget.

But much of the Wisconsin delegation came through with flying colors.

For the Senate, the coalition evaluated 18 votes on spending and taxation, pork-barrel projects and procedural issues affecting future budget decisions. Democrat Kohl led the entire Senate, with a score of 79 out of 100 points.

On the House side, the Coalition gauged members’ fidelity to the cause of fiscal responsibility by studying 16 votes. Republican Klug scored 82 out of 100 to rank in the 99th percentile. ...

Deficit reduction is important to all Americans, not just those in Wisconsin. But Badger state voters can be especially proud of Kohl and Klug for consistently showing the rest of the nation how to get the job done.