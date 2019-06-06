It was disappointing to read the decision of UW Health to end contracts with some local growers and producers in Lindsay Christians’ recent Cap Times article, “UW Health shifts focus on local food, surprising farmers and producers.” UW Health is not only a medical treatment facility but also an anchor of community health and wealth in Dane County and southern Wisconsin.
Healthy food, grown sustainably on Wisconsin farms is preventative medicine, not just a budget item taking dollars away from important treatments. By leveraging a small part of its purchasing power, UW Health has been building a system that upholds community health, minimizes pollution of air and water that diminishes health, and improves economic well-being of our rural residents.
Building a resilient and healthy food system is possible but certainly not easy within existing food supply chains. We have many champions within UW Health, the Madison Metropolitan School District and our higher education institutes who have modeled creative thinking and innovation to keep their food dollars invested in Wisconsin. Food system change needs to be institutionalized, not driven by individual champions alone. For us to move toward a food system that keeps dollars reinvested locally and that lifts up both Wisconsin growers and the health of Dane County residents, we need to make it easier and more efficient for buyers and producers to participate.
Our regional anchor institutions, including UW Health, have demonstrated that there is a demand, and a capacity, to buy from Wisconsin farmers, but the article pointed out pressure points: challenges in delivery and invoicing, transparency in sourcing and availability of minimally processed fruits and vegetables that comes up again and again. Working directly with individual farmers should remain an option, but there is a need to streamline the supply chain to make it easier for buyers to source locally, and for farmers to connect with it and maintain the value of their product. The good news is that we have smart people from universities, local government, the private sector and the nonprofit sector focused on solutions to these challenges. The city and county are evaluating opportunities to invest in the infrastructure: central cross-docking, in-city distribution and light processing of fruits and vegetables.
This is not just a public health priority but also an economic development priority. Studies show that creating the infrastructure and policy incentives for a local food supply chain will strengthen regional economic development — both rural and urban — in southern Wisconsin. Madison Regional Economic Partnership (MadREP) has identified food and beverage as one of the region’s main employment clusters and the Advance Now 2.0 report released in May highlighted creation of a food distribution center among the steps that would strengthen economic development for the agriculture and food sector throughout southern Wisconsin.
Every dollar spent on local, sustainably grown food in the hospital translates to many dollars saved in treating chronic conditions tied to economic instability and lack of access to nutritious food. Our anchor institutions, being major employers in the community, strongly rooted in place and with significant purchasing power, are in an excellent position to model the benefits of purchasing local food. The city of Madison and Dane County are in a strong position to institutionalize it for the benefit of health — community and local economy.
Helen Sarakinos is the executive director of REAP Food Group, a nonprofit focused on building and sustaining a local food system across southern Wisconsin.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.