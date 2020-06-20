Heiner Giese, Joe Murray and Gary Goyke: Helping Hands for Housing — Working together to keep a roof over your head

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way a lot of us look at our community, our state and our nation. For three months we have seen lives dramatically altered and significantly impacted. Many have suffered economic hardships, but we also have been witness to tremendous generosity helping others.
Unfortunately, we have also seen fear creep its way into every aspect of our lives. Many people who rent apartments, homes or commercial places of business have been unable to pay their rent. They have been afraid to approach their landlords or property managers to find a way to ensure they have roofs over their heads while maintaining the financial obligations of their lease agreements.
When the global pandemic hit our state, the governor placed a 60-day moratorium on the eviction process. Now that the moratorium has been lifted, it is important to understand that landlords do not want to see a rise in evictions. In fact, they want to work with each and every one of their tenants to ensure they stay in their homes. Evictions are bad for tenants and landlords.
That’s why our organizations are launching the Helping Hands for Housing program, an effort to head off and minimize evictions as much as possible.
To do this, our organizations are working at the state and local levels to help renters find the resources they need to stay in their homes, both before they face serious financial challenges to paying their rent, and while they are in the midst of working through such challenges. We are also recommending that landlords and tenants maintain open lines of communication and collaboratively find ways to work together to make sure responsibilities on both sides of the relationship are met. More communication is always better than none during times like this.
Our organizations have a number of examples where communication is fundamental to keeping people in their homes, while setting up workable plans to ease the burden of ongoing rent while someone may be unemployed due to the pandemic.
In Madison, Nan Thornton with Faircrest Management is working directly with a tenant who had been forced to shut down her restaurant, thus eliminating her income, due to the pandemic. She was unable to offer carry-out or pickup services and shuttered her doors while applying for a PPP loan to keep her family afloat. Nan’s team was able to help the tenant and her family stay safe and in their apartment, because they kept the lines of communication open. The restaurant is now open in accordance to the Forward Dane initiative and operating at 25% capacity. Both the tenant and the Faircrest are better for this.
Throughout the state of Wisconsin, responsible landlords are coming together with their renters to find ways to make things work as our economy recovers and rebuilds.
While there may be a few landlords in our communities who are inflexible and unsympathetic, most of our members are working diligently in their own backyards to keep people in their homes and still be able to pay the mortgages that allow for rental properties to exist.
Our members want renters to know that during this difficult time of uncertainty, they are available for their customers and want to be an instrumental part of the conversation that makes them feel safe, secure, and appreciated.
By working together, our members and their tenants are creating opportunities that are keeping people in their homes and ensuring that obligations are met during the trying times brought to our state by this global pandemic.
Heiner Giese is an attorney for the Apartment Association of Southeast Wisconsin. Joe Murray is director of political and government affairs for the Wisconsin REALTORS® Association. Gary Goyke is a lobbyist for the Wisconsin Apartment Association.
