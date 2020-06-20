Heiner Giese, Joe Murray and Gary Goyke: Helping Hands for Housing — Working together to keep a roof over your head

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way a lot of us look at our community, our state and our nation. For three months we have seen lives dramatically altered and significantly impacted. Many have suffered economic hardships, but we also have been witness to tremendous generosity helping others.

Unfortunately, we have also seen fear creep its way into every aspect of our lives. Many people who rent apartments, homes or commercial places of business have been unable to pay their rent. They have been afraid to approach their landlords or property managers to find a way to ensure they have roofs over their heads while maintaining the financial obligations of their lease agreements.

When the global pandemic hit our state, the governor placed a 60-day moratorium on the eviction process. Now that the moratorium has been lifted, it is important to understand that landlords do not want to see a rise in evictions. In fact, they want to work with each and every one of their tenants to ensure they stay in their homes. Evictions are bad for tenants and landlords.

That’s why our organizations are launching the Helping Hands for Housing program, an effort to head off and minimize evictions as much as possible.