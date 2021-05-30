Heidi Stevens: Congratulations, parents. You made it through the strangest school year ever

Remember in September when we were embarking on the strangest first day of the strangest school year ever?
Mostly remote, mostly on screens, mostly with no sense of how long any of this would last.
If our kids were in buildings, they were masked. If they walked through a door, they had their temperatures checked. If they gathered for lunch, they ate in silence, 6 feet from friends.
If they did none of those things, they were probably at home. Where things were just as strange, but in different, strange ways.
If they were worried, so were we. If they were unfazed, we worried for them.
And now, we’re near the end. Some school districts are finishing up this week. Some are a few days or weeks away. Overall, though, this long, weird school year is mostly behind us.
Congratulations, parents.
The year played out in a million different ways — remote or in-person or a hybrid of both; marked by devastating setbacks or somehow remarkably free of them; lonely or crowded; way too quiet or way too loud.
But if it looked anything like it did in my household or the households I had the honor of bearing witness to, either through the lens of work or the blessing of friendship, a few things held largely true.
You tried to balance your kids’ physical health and emotional health and academic progress and friend time and loneliness levels and screen time and outside time and eye strain. All at once. All the time.
You weighed them while you also weighed your own physical health and emotional health. And finances and work deadlines and friend time and loneliness levels and screen time and outside time and eye strain. All at once. All the time.
You became fluent in block schedules and COVID-19 pods and online health screeners and asynchronous versus synchronous and Google classroom versus Google Hangouts.
You became a math tutor, or figured out where to find one.
You remembered to bring a mask. Everywhere.
You resisted the temptation to poke your head in your child’s bedroom/classroom every hour on the hour.
You tried to learn the difference between the chatter and giggling of a group science project and the chatter and giggling of a group Among Us game being played during science.
You walked into the kitchen to find your kid watching “Shameless” on one half of her screen and her English teacher on the other half of her screen, baking a pie crust at the same time. You felt immense pride at her ability to self-regulate during chaos.
You nudged. You prodded. You reminded. You relented. You checked homework. You checked the parent portal. You checked your ego. You checked on dinner before it burned. You checked on your neighbor, who was sick.
You messed up. You’re allowed to. You’re human.
You had a front-row seat to a year in your child’s life that will forever shape them, for better and worse. You watched them struggle and grow and try and give up and sob, probably, and laugh, hopefully. You joined them. You held them.
You got to know them in ways that a less strange year would not have afforded you. Ways that will forever shape you, for better and worse.
You are on the other side of it. You know more than you used to. More than you want to, maybe. (Especially about math.)
You are amazing. I’ve been watching. And listening. And learning.
Congratulations, parents.
