Heidi Li Feldman: Your college may ask you to sign a waiver for harm inflicted by COVID-19. Don’t do it

Liability waivers are the most heavy-handed way universities are attempting to create the basis for later arguing that the school population consented to the risks of COVID-19 caused by being on-campus or by participating in school-sponsored off-campus activities. Ohio State, the University of Missouri and Southern Methodist University are among the schools requiring athletes to sign such waivers.

But colleges can set up arguments from consent without ever asking anybody to sign anything. They can claim that attendance itself proves consent. To pave the way, colleges and universities will try to make it seem as though those physically returning to the school grounds are being given meaningful options other than coming to campus — and that those who do come are well-informed of the dangers of doing so.

Many colleges, including USC, have announced “hybrid” operations for the fall term that create, at least on paper, the option of remote participation in classes for both faculty and students. These schools say they cannot guarantee safety or note that they will be operating only as safely as possible. It might seem like they are acting wholly benevolently.