Heba Haq: The Southeast Asian community has proven mettle it shouldn't have to prove

The melting pot has reached its boiling point.
Across Wisconsin and the U.S., people from all walks of life have been marching in support of Black Lives Matter, braving the pandemic and demanding their voices be heard. Following the shooting of Jacob Blake, our state has found itself in the middle of a nationwide debate. Our communities have begun to look inward, to examine the systems we’ve founded and live in today — to ask the question: Have we been perpetuating oppression?
As an Indian American, I wished to study my own cultural community. After all, the civil rights movement of the 1960s, spearheaded by the Black community, brought about the legislation that made immigrating to the U.S possible for non-white applicants: the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965. The law abolished caps on non-European immigration, and opened up a multitude of possibilities for Asians seeking to start a new life in the U.S. Crucially, this act wouldn’t have existed without the sacrifices of the Black community.
And yet, as a recent Boston Globe column notes, non-Black minorities are often complicit in anti-Black oppression. It’s a report I can attest to. Casual use of slurs, blatant colorism, and belief in derogatory stereotypes run rampant within Desi society. Others in the community that I’ve spoken to agreed; our culture perpetuates a sense of superiority over Black Americans, one that Black Lives Matter would do little to fix.
So, I decided to put this theory to the test. This summer, I surveyed over 120 Southeast Asians, most of them living in the Greater Madison area. The sample size covered immigrants from abroad and their children born in the U.S, Indians and Pakistanis, Hindus and Muslims, and folks from across the political spectrum.
The results were surprising, to say the least.
For one, I’d anticipated a demographic that skewed young — folks who were tech-savvy, politically active, and steeped in American culture. Instead, it was split down the middle. Roughly half of participants were over 40, and half under. A majority were immigrants who called the U.S their adopted home.
On the topic of systemic racism, an unmistakable majority of polled participants, 96%, said they believed in its existence. In fact, responses pointed to a variety of issues. Discrimination within the legal and justice system, redlining, educational barriers, and systematic economic injustices were all major themes. When asked whether Black oppression was overrepresented in the media, 62% said no. People who said yes often cited negative, unfair or fetishized representations.
These findings perhaps directly challenge the notion that Southeast Asians are ill-informed, ignorant and unwilling to change. Rather, they suggest a group that represents progressivism across the board, one that is deeply knowledgeable of America’s systemic flaws and problems. But how are they using this political power?
The best answer were the rates of protest participation. In total, two-thirds of people who had taken the survey participated in the BLM movement. 20% of those who had participated physically went to protests. 33% donated money to BLM or related organizations. And nearly 50% signed and spread petitions. The populace appears to be highly civically active and politically motivated, especially with one in two participants using their platforms to fight for progress.
Seeing immense hope for change, and more importantly, the bold actions to make those dreams a reality, was cause for self-reflection. I walked into this survey expecting to uncover the worst of my culture. Instead, I walk away with more pride in my community than ever.
The last question was a more personal one. “Did your perception of the U.S. change at all after witnessing the BLM movement?” Or, in other words, to the immigrants who took the survey: do you regret leaving everything to come here?
In total, two in three respondents answered yes. A common theme was an unawareness of the depth of American racism. One person said it was as if they’d “discovered the dark underbelly of the U.S.” Another spoke about how America was often revered in their home country, but that the tales were far from true.
But these findings also signal a rapid political shift. According to the Pew Research Center, Asian Americans are the fastest growing racial/ethnic group in the U.S. electorate. If anything, the November election proves it. With Wisconsin Democrats’ thin, 20,000 vote majority, it isn’t a huge leap to assume BIPOC played an integral role in turning out the vote.
Whether it’s facing discrimination, navigating the seas of intersectionality, or politically energizing our people, the Southeast Asian community has proven mettle it should’ve never had to prove. It’s time for politicians to wake up to the thousands ready to fight for change.
Heba Haq is a junior at Middleton High School and a member of the class of ‘22. She enjoys reading, playing piano and debating in Public Forum debate. Contact her at hebaemail618@gmail.com.
