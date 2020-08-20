Heather Weininger: Why is it so difficult to recognize our country?

As we read headlines across the country, we see a distorted America.
The radicals on the left are using Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as puppets, controlling their messaging, pushing their extreme agenda, and driving their policies. America, as we know it, is in extraordinary danger. A socialist society is on the horizon. An election of a Biden/Harris administration will surely mean its actualization.
As a wife and working mom, I have a great concern for America’s future, the future of my children. What protections will they have? Will they be safe? A Joe Biden America would be unquestionably dangerous. During his time as vice president, we saw federal support for state and local law enforcement decrease by hundreds of millions of dollars.
Kamala Harris’ record isn’t much better. Her history as San Francisco’s district attorney and California’s attorney general is marked by weak support of law enforcement, faulty sentencing and political pandering.
Both Biden and Harris support “redirecting” our law enforcement funding. If you’ve watched the news recently, though, you know that now is not the time to cut funding for police. In some of our country’s largest cities, we’ve seen unrest turn to violence, peaceful protests turn to rioting. Without law enforcement, there would be even greater loss of life and property.
We’re not removed from the chaos here in Wisconsin. Milwaukee’s police chief was recently demoted and was driven to seek early retirement. Now more than ever, the city is in need of protection for its citizens. Yet Joe Biden, along with other radical left-wing politicians, take aim at law enforcement as the enemy.
Joe Biden claims to champion the value of underprivileged lives all the while turning a blind eye to the true enemy of the people: the abortion industry.
While the left calls for defunding those who protect us, they are silent on defunding an industry that daily takes the lives of thousands of Americans in the womb. In fact, radicals like Harris claim that without abortion, “women will die,” neglecting all the women who die as a result of abortions.
When we as a society teach our young ones that life in the womb is not worthy of respect, how do we expect them to respect the lives of their fellow citizens?
Americans want a safe and secure country, a place where we can raise our children and trust that when we send them out to ride their bikes down the street, they’ll return home safely to us.
Each of us needs to pause and envision America’s future. Where is our country heading? We must not be silent. We have to expose the radical left and their end goals.
On Nov. 3, I know I’ll be casting my vote for President Trump and Vice President Pence. They have a proven record of valuing lives in the womb and supporting law enforcement. We can’t afford to hand America as we know it over to the extremists.
Heather Weininger is the executive director of Wisconsin Right to Life.
