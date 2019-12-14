Have a heart this Christmas -- State Journal editorial from a century ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Dec. 14, 1919:

And you, too, Lady with Kind Eyes!

The house is old and drafty. Half-clad children hover near the scanty fire. A sick man tosses on a rough bed. The mother, bent of back, takes a half loaf of bread from an otherwise empty cupboard. It is Christmas Eve.

There are such homes in Madison. Unthinkable, but true — there are! One wouldn’t have believed it last year, or the year before. But the Empty Stocking Club found them — so many of them that the food and clothing and Christmas stockings it turned over to the Associated Charities barely went the rounds.

Businesses, volunteers support Empty Stocking Club For more than 100 years, the Wisconsin State Journal and its readers have joined together to make sure no child is passed over at Christmastime.

Probably there is no man in this city who is worth $50,000 who wouldn’t give $10 gladly to bring Christmas cheer to the children in some poor family. Others, less affluent, would feel the better for giving a dollar or two.

Surely, if we could only get together all the dollars and all the gifts that people, down in their hearts, really want to give the Empty Stocking Club, we could make this a great day for the Little Children of Misfortune in Madison.