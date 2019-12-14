Have a heart this Christmas -- State Journal editorial from a century ago
Have a heart this Christmas -- State Journal editorial from a century ago

Christmas in Madison, 1928

A girl poses with a doll and other unwrapped presents under a Christmas tree in Madison in 1928.

This State Journal editorial ran on Dec. 14, 1919:

And you, too, Lady with Kind Eyes!

The house is old and drafty. Half-clad children hover near the scanty fire. A sick man tosses on a rough bed. The mother, bent of back, takes a half loaf of bread from an otherwise empty cupboard. It is Christmas Eve.

There are such homes in Madison. Unthinkable, but true — there are! One wouldn’t have believed it last year, or the year before. But the Empty Stocking Club found them — so many of them that the food and clothing and Christmas stockings it turned over to the Associated Charities barely went the rounds.

Probably there is no man in this city who is worth $50,000 who wouldn’t give $10 gladly to bring Christmas cheer to the children in some poor family. Others, less affluent, would feel the better for giving a dollar or two.

Surely, if we could only get together all the dollars and all the gifts that people, down in their hearts, really want to give the Empty Stocking Club, we could make this a great day for the Little Children of Misfortune in Madison.

Why not make this giving a part of your own home Christmas? Every one of us who brings the light and joy of Christmas to little ones who see little light and joy will find his or her own Christmas more light and joyful.

DONATE TODAY

More than a century after it began, the Empty Stocking Club continues today. Donate online at go.madison.com/stocking, or mail your donation to:

EMPTY STOCKING CLUB

Wisconsin State Journal

P.O. Box 8056

Madison, WI 53708

