Al Hendrick of Boscobel is this week’s You Toon winner. Congrats, Al!
His caption about mosquitoes in Wisconsin beat out more than 70 entries. Hendrick wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Dan Boardman
- of Rhinelander: “First Foxconn and now this. I’m outta here before I’m bled to death.”
John Bollig
- of Madison: “That’s it! I’m moving to Illinois!”
Claire Ikeman
- of St. Louis Park, Minnesota: “Now I remember why I like winter.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.