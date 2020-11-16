Hartford Courant: Staying home for Thanksgiving won't kill you. COVID-19 might

It's time to rethink those plans.

Sure it'd be great seeing mom and dad, grandma and grandpa. We are all desperate for the in-person companionship of the people we care about. But it's more important to make sure mom, dad, grandma and grandpa will be around to celebrate when we have finally put the worst of this pandemic behind us. That may sound harsh, but it's the reality we are facing.

We weren't prepared when coronavirus arrived last spring. Public officials were likening COVID-19 to the flu, there wasn't enough personal protective equipment to adequately protect caregivers in hospitals and nursing homes and our testing abilities were woefully deficient.

We know better now, in some ways. We've succeeded in containing mass outbreaks in places like nursing homes through better infection control strategies. Most, though not all, of us are smart about wearing masks.

But coronavirus is like water. It will find a way. And the way it is finding now is by spreading among younger people who may experience only mild symptoms — or no symptoms at all. They may not end up in the hospital, but they are carrying it to people who are older, sicker and at risk of ending up in the hospital or dying.