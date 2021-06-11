Harry Peterson: Move to rename school slights James Madison's importance

This spring the Madison School Board announced the creation of a renaming committee, the first step in changing the name of James Madison Memorial High School.
The reason for changing the name of the school is that James Madison owned slaves. It is true. He inherited slaves from his father. While he argued that slavery was incompatible with the newly developed U.S. Constitution, he did not free his slaves. He was a slave holder and a hypocrite. In this crucial respect, he was a person of his time.
As the School Board deliberates on a new name for the school named in his honor, I urge that they include in their deliberations at least two other considerations.
The first recommendation is to consider the entire life and career of James Madison.
James Madison was the most important member of the Constitutional Convention, the most important assembly in our nation’s history. He is justifiably known as the father of the Constitution.
Madison and his colleagues spent five months in Philadelphia in 1787. In the convention he expressed his abhorrence of slavery. He negotiated crucial agreements among the members of the Constitutional Convention, wrote the language and kept copious records.
The delegates came as representatives of states, not a nation. Madison developed language that balanced the authority of the states with that of the newly proposed nation and persuaded delegates, who were wary of central authority, to support a government that could function and defend itself.
After the Constitutional Convention, Madison wrote many of the Federalist Papers, designed to persuade the states to ratify the Constitution. In these essays, Madison wrote of the foreign slave trade as the “barbarism of modern policy.” He wrote the provision allowing the prohibition of the trade in 1808 as an inducement to the states to end slavery sooner. Many of the Federalist Papers remain among the most important documents in our nation’s history.
In the first Federal Congress, he introduced and strongly advocated for amendments to the Constitution that became the Bill of Rights. Without him, Congress may not have adopted those amendments.
Madison and his wife, Dolley, had a marriage that was very unusual for its time. He relied on her for advice and counsel.
The other consideration I would urge the Madison School Board to include as they deliberate is what economists call “opportunity costs.” This simply means that if we are devoting our money, time or attention to one thing we lose the opportunity to devote it to something else.
The opportunity costs to spending time on changing the name of James Madison Memorial High School are enormous. In politics, timing is everything. The brutal, filmed, murder of George Floyd horrified a nation. Its terrible clarity forced our citizens to see, repeatedly for over nine minutes, a policeman, paid by taxpayers, killing a black person. It moved a nation. Attitudes changed.
Too much of the good will in moving toward racial justice is being squandered by demands that potential friends find offensive or wrongheaded. The effect of these misguided efforts is to delight Fox News and other right-wing media. It gives Republicans an opportunity to ignore important things — racial justice — and focus on so-called progressives attacking one another for a less-than-precise choice of words. Or defunding the police. Or trying to rid the important history of our country by eliminating the memory of our flawed but great founders.
Donald Trump and his supporters ignore the documents and traditions that Madison and other founders produced, while progressives try to erase their contributions from our history by eliminating their memory. The effect is the same, weakening our democracy, which has proven to be fragile, with an uncertain future.
The moment is slipping away. Support today for Black Lives Matter is lower today than it was before George Floyd’s killing.
As Noble Wray, African American former Madison police chief, noted: “Let’s stop demanding things that are just on the surface, that don’t move the ball. So, they took Aunt Jemima off the pancake box, they took down a couple of statues, and nothing of substance has happened.”
James Madison’s Constitution, while flawed, has persevered for almost 250 years. He and his colleagues did big things in their time. Let us focus on big things in our time: education, health care, police reform, restoring faith in our institutions.
Harry Peterson is president emeritus of Western Colorado University. He served in the administration of Gov. Patrick Lucey and was chief of staff for former UW-Madison Chancellor Donna Shalala.
