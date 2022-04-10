Harry L. Peterson: Madison shouldn't erase history in pursuit of progress

The Madison School Board has appointed a renaming committee to change the name of Jefferson Middle School, after changing the name of James Madison High School last year.

This will eliminate recognition of the two authors of the most important documents in the history of the United States: the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence. It will do so because of their reprehensible practice of owning slaves.

In doing so, the Madison School Board is joining the Republican Party in undermining the principles of our democracy — the Republicans by distorting and lying about our history, and the School Board by trying to eliminate it.

The United States is a country of documents. As Gordon Wood, one of the most important early American historians, wrote: “Lacking any semblance of a common ancestry, Americans have had to create their sense of nationhood out of the documents — the declarations and constitutions and bills of rights — and the principles embodied in them that accompanied their eighteenth-century Revolution.”

Unlike Germany and France, we do not share a common ethnicity. We have something better. We Americans have declarations of our intentions as citizens. The documents were written by flawed men who had a vision. If the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution are spoken of with reverence, it is a reverence they have earned over almost 250 years. The men who wrote the documents created a country with the greatest freedom in the history of the world for its citizens.

Two heroes of mine, Frederick Douglass and Martin Luther King, understood. They did not denigrate these documents, they embraced them and held them up to Americans to decry the gap between their ideals and our reality, when it came to equal treatment of our citizens.

Frederick Douglass, in 1852, before an all-white female audience, said about the Declaration, “The principles contained in that instrument are saving principles. Standby those principles, be true to them on all occasions, in all places, against all foes, at whatever the cost.” Then, he chastised the audience for its history of slavery.

Martin Luther King, in his “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” wrote about the courageous young people who sat in at segregated lunch counters, “they were really standing up for the best in the American dream and taking the whole nation back to those great wells of democracy, which were dug deep by the founding fathers in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.”

In one of the most important speeches of the 20th century, King’s “I have a dream,” speech, he declared, “when the architects of our Great Republic wrote the magnificent words of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, they were signing a promissory note to which every American was to fall heir.”

In his moving tribute at John Lewis’ memorial service, former President Barack Obama paid the ultimate tribute to Lewis, saying that, when the dream of racial quality is realized, “John Lewis will be a founding father of that fuller, fairer, better America.”

Embrace the dream, respect the documents that hold us together, even shakily at times, and continue the work to realize that dream. We may disagree on whether James Madison and Thomas Jefferson were great men. For our country to survive, we must agree that they wrote great documents.

The time the Madison School Board could save by not changing the names of the schools for which they are responsible, they might devote to other subjects. They might consider whether East High School has a safe learning environment. Police have been called almost daily to intervene in fights and other issues at the school. Some conflicts are so serious, frequent and injurious that many parents held their students out of school because of concerns for their safety.

Research demonstrates that good teachers make an enormous difference in the learning of their students. The School Board members should ask their teachers whether they are working in an environment conducive to teaching and learning. We need an environment in which our young citizens can study the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.

If the authors of our founding documents are denigrated and eliminated, their words will be forgotten. These are the words that hold us together. If Douglass and King embraced the words and the visions of Jefferson and Madison despite their flaws, surely we can join them. In the words of Martin Luther King, let us embrace and help realize the “promissory note to which every American was to fall heir.”

Peterson is president emeritus of Western Colorado University. He served in the administration of former Wisconsin Gov. Patrick Lucey and was chief of staff for former UW-Madison Chancellor Donna Shalala: hpeterson@tds.net.