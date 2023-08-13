This State Journal editorial ran on Aug. 13, 1973:

The Watergate investigation has underlined the need for fundamental safeguards against misuse of government intelligence operations, which has been obvious for several years.

We are sure most Americans were shocked at the extent of domestic surveillance carried out by the Central Intelligence Agency, in violation of its charter, and at the blatant political activity carried out by the acting director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The so-called “intelligence community” in America is a far-flung group of agencies, shrouded in secrecy, employing an estimated 100,000 to 150,000 people and spending an estimated $5 billion to $6 billion annually.

It has been called the “invisible government,” and with good reason. It lacks the accountability to Congress that is required of other agencies, a situation all the more frightening when one considers the spying, bugging, wiretapping and burglary that has take place involving not hostile foreign powers but individual citizens of the United States. ...

Certainly a survey of what our intelligence agencies are doing is in order. There has not been such a survey since 1955. Many observers believe such a survey should be made at least once every five years, and we tend to agree. It is best to harness the intelligence monster before it harnesses us.