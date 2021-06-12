Harmless Chicago Bear wins this week's caption contest

Reid Stangel of Monroe is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Reid!
His caption about a bear wondering into Middleton beat out more than 120 entries. Stangel wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Jim Foelker
- of McFarland: “I know how to keep it out of the yard. Put up a goalpost — the Bears never cross that!”
Rosemary Neider
- of Middleton: “It can’t be a bear Ralph, we’re in Middleton. Just let him sniff your hand before you pet him.”
Dennis B. Appleton
- of Madison: “Of course he’s dangerous! No mask, and he hasn’t been vaccinated!“
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.