 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harmless Chicago Bear wins this week's caption contest
0 comments
YOU TOON

Harmless Chicago Bear wins this week's caption contest

  • 0
Chicago Bear You Toon

Reid Stangel of Monroe is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Reid!

His caption about a bear wondering into Middleton beat out more than 120 entries. Stangel wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Jim Foelker

  • of McFarland: “I know how to keep it out of the yard. Put up a goalpost — the Bears never cross that!”

Rosemary Neider

  • of Middleton: “It can’t be a bear Ralph, we’re in Middleton. Just let him sniff your hand before you pet him.”

Dennis B. Appleton

  • of Madison: “Of course he’s dangerous! No mask, and he hasn’t been vaccinated!“

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics