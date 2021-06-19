Hannah Sherfinski: Teens struggling through pandemic need our help

This June, after over a year of physical distancing, Dane County nearly feels like pre-pandemic life. Even more reassuring is that fact that two-thirds of Dane County residents have received at least one COVID vaccine.
Both my little sister at Big Brothers Big Sisters and I are fully vaccinated, and now we can experience summer in Madison together — hopefully kayaking on Lake Mendota and Monona, exploring the Dane County Farmers’ Market and relaxing at the many parks in the area. Despite my growing hope that we will move past this pandemic, its ramifications will continue to persist. One observation I’ve noticed firsthand through my role as a big sister and as a student in medicine and public health is that our teens are hurting.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a season of isolation, depression and anxiety for many young people. It’s been a blur of online school, cancelled gatherings and endless scrolling on social media — the perfect storm to cause one’s mental health to plummet. For example, during the pandemic, health professionals have seen a surge in eating disorders in teens and adults. In addition, the CDC recently reported that, in girls ages 12-17, emergency department visits for suspected suicide attempts have increased 51% during February and March 2021 compared to the same period in 2019.
While these statistics may feel overwhelming, especially for those who personally know young people struggling with their mental health, it is crucial to realize the role we all play in helping foster resilience among teens. Often resilience, the ability to bounce back after hardship, is thought of as a trait youth need to develop for themselves. However, resilience requires relationships. In fact, research shows that safe, stable, nurturing relationships are essential in creating positive childhood experiences, which buffer youth against negative life events. These relationships can be created within our families, schools, neighborhoods and communities at large — we all can do something to support young people struggling due to this pandemic.
For some of us, promoting resilience in young people looks like checking in with them at the dinner table and truly listening to their perspectives and emotions without judgement. It could look like reaching out to your neighbor and planning an activity to get everyone outside and off their screens. Perhaps you feel called to join an organization that promotes youth development like Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Boys and Girls Club, or the many other youth organizations within the Madison area. No matter what, all of us can add the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) to our phones in case we encounter loved ones seeking crisis counseling, mental health resources or supplemental emotional support and encouragement.
My little sister has opened my eyes to what it’s like to be a teen today. I’m continually amazed by her wisdom, passion and determination. The young people of today are our future, and as we begin to transition out of this pandemic, we all can do our part to ensure that all teens have the opportunity to thrive.
Hannah Sherfinski is a student at UW's School of Medicine and Public Health.
