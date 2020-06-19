Hannah Sherfinski and Dr. Paige Condit: Pediatricians should screen for stress from racism

As health professionals, we know the conditions in which we live, learn, work and play — also known as the social determinants of health — have a monumental influence on the length and quality of one’s life. But we have failed to openly address the role of racism in perpetuating these health disparities.

Health professionals last week rallied around the Capitol in support of the White Coats for Black Lives movement. The final speaker, Alex Gee, a Madisonian pastor, challenged us to “take our own medicine.” It’s not enough to say that we, as health professionals, are allies for black patients. Our health care systems — from the diversity within health care leadership and student bodies to the way we address our implicit biases when practicing medicine — must actively work to denounce all racism.

In pediatrics, we know that adverse childhood experiences, including abuse, neglect and household dysfunction, can have long-term effects on physical, mental and social well-being in adulthood. While early research on the effects of adverse childhood experiences has largely focused on the role of interpersonal trauma, it is crucial that we acknowledge the gravity and prevalence of community-level trauma.