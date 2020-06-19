Hannah Sherfinski and Dr. Paige Condit: Pediatricians should screen for stress from racism

A report by Brandeis University in January analyzed the 100 largest metropolitan areas to identify the geographic locations that give children the most opportunity to thrive. According to these results, the Madison Metropolitan Statistical Area (which includes Dane, Columbia, Green, Rock and Iowa counties) ranked No. 1 for child opportunity. Perhaps this metropolitan area is the best place in America to grow up, but for whom?
The city of Madison has deep racial inequities affecting multiple systems, including housing, health care, education and criminal justice. Even though Dane County has been working for over a decade to narrow these disparities, opportunity gaps keep widening. These inequities are most apparent for black Americans who are impacted by racism beginning in the womb.
The infant mortality rate in Dane County is over two times higher in black individuals compared to their white counterparts. Black women are more likely than white women to have preterm births and to give birth to babies with low birthweight, which can have long-term implications for a child’s future development. Poor birth outcomes in black women are linked not just to their health during pregnancy, but to the effect of chronic stress occurring over the course of their lives.
These challenges continue as black children grow in environments that oppress rather than promote opportunity. In Dane County, 33% of black children live below the poverty line, while 5% of white children are experiencing poverty. In 2016, 59% of black students graduated from the Madison School District, whereas 90% of white students graduated.
While many factors contribute to these educational disparities for children, the school-to-prison pipeline remains a prominent threat to the livelihood of black children. In fact, a Dane County black young person is 23.5 times more likely to spend time in the county’s secure detention program than a white young person. These statistics point to the same truth — growing up in Madison is far from equitable.
As health professionals, we know the conditions in which we live, learn, work and play — also known as the social determinants of health — have a monumental influence on the length and quality of one’s life. But we have failed to openly address the role of racism in perpetuating these health disparities.
Health professionals last week rallied around the Capitol in support of the White Coats for Black Lives movement. The final speaker, Alex Gee, a Madisonian pastor, challenged us to “take our own medicine.” It’s not enough to say that we, as health professionals, are allies for black patients. Our health care systems — from the diversity within health care leadership and student bodies to the way we address our implicit biases when practicing medicine — must actively work to denounce all racism.
In pediatrics, we know that adverse childhood experiences, including abuse, neglect and household dysfunction, can have long-term effects on physical, mental and social well-being in adulthood. While early research on the effects of adverse childhood experiences has largely focused on the role of interpersonal trauma, it is crucial that we acknowledge the gravity and prevalence of community-level trauma.
Given the experiences we are hearing now from the black community and have silently witnessed for years, racism should be considered a community-level experience that hurts children, and it should be regularly screened for in pediatric clinics. Through screening, we acknowledge the hardships racism imparts on a child’s life and the adverse health outcomes toxic stress can affect. Screening creates an environment of open discussion, allowing for an honest and realistic provider-patient relationship to promote better health care for a population now experiencing racial bias.
Perhaps with screening, we can offer more resources to a community systemically prevented from receiving them. Perhaps with screening we can truly learn the burden felt by black kids in Madison and in America. Perhaps with screening we can start to make it better.
If we want Madison to be No. 1 for child opportunity, we must recognize how the deep roots of racism are preventing black young people from flourishing. It’s time to take our medicine and do the work to ensure that black young people thrive.
Sherfinski is a student in the School of Medicine and Public Health at UW-Madison. Condit is a pediatrics resident physician at UW Hospitals and Clinics.
