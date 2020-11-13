Hannah Reynolds: Young people must lead climate fight

With so many climate advocates out there, there is much untapped potential for political mobilization. Posting on social media and holding climate strikes alone will not stop the loss of one of the world’s largest carbon sinks, nor will it prevent the thousands of deaths expected from lax air quality regulation. Climate action demands our undivided attention, not just a retweet on Twitter.

Working in the climate movement, I have been called “too radical” by moderate climate advocates, and “not radical enough” by progressive activists, especially with regard to my support for Biden.

But I realize the importance of addressing climate change with a strong, united front, rather than excluding people from the climate movement because of differences in opinion. It is easy to get caught up in idealism when it comes to climate activism, but we must attend to our political reality and adjust accordingly.

Biden will be the most progressive leader on climate to ever occupy the White House. But keeping up the pressure to act is more crucial than ever. We must convey that we are all in the same fight: for our climate and our planet, for human and animal lives and for the future of us all.