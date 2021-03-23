 Skip to main content
Hands to explore prison cartoons
Hands to explore prison cartoons

Phil Hands

Join State Journal editorial cartoonist Phil Hands tonight at 7 p.m. as he discusses the work of artist Erich Lichtblau-Leskly, who drew cartoons about life in a Nazi concentration camp. Register for the online event with the Jewish Museum Milwaukee at go.madison.com/HandsEvent. The museum is exhibiting work by Lichtblau-Leskly, a Czech Jewish painter forced into slave labor following the Nazi invasion of Czechoslovakia.

