Join State Journal editorial cartoonist Phil Hands tonight at 7 p.m. as he discusses the work of artist Erich Lichtblau-Leskly, who drew cartoons about life in a Nazi concentration camp. Register for the online event with the Jewish Museum Milwaukee at go.madison.com/HandsEvent. The museum is exhibiting work by Lichtblau-Leskly, a Czech Jewish painter forced into slave labor following the Nazi invasion of Czechoslovakia.
Hands to explore prison cartoons
Related to this story
Most Popular
He was having a bad day.
Shawn Steenhagen of Cottage Grove is this week’s You Toon winner.
"If we’re going to respect nurses and doctors and all the other essential workers who have risked their lives and safety to get us through the coronavirus pandemic, we can’t just call them “heroes.” We have to treat them as such."
MARSHFIELD — A plethora of news articles are reporting that Wisconsin wolf hunters exceeded the Department of Natural Resource’s harvest quota…
"The story begins with his tour in Vietnam and ends shortly after his return back to small-town Wisconsin, a journey that is all too familiar and painful to remember for so many who served in a war that eventually didn't make any sense to anyone."
John Nichols: 'A political wife on her own terms': Former Wisconsin first lady Carrie Lee Nelson dies at 98
-
- 4 min to read
Carrie Lee, who died Monday at age 98, was an “independent, irreverent, outgoing and strong-willed” woman who “became a political wife on her own terms and carved out a role that suited her.”
The Capital Times invited the candidates in contested races for the Madison City Council to write op-eds making their cases for why voters should choose them in the April 6 election.
"Trump's promise to drain Washington's swamp was yet another of his spectacular falsehoods."
Gov. Tony Evers’ budget includes money to expand a program in which college students offer energy and expertise to help solve local issues. Even conservative communities like central Wisconsin’s Adams County benefit.
CHICAGO — Donald Trump did many bad things as president, but he deserves a smidgen of credit for what he didn’t do: go on an infrastructure sp…