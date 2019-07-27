This State Journal editorial ran on July 24, 1969:
While President Nixon last month ordered a sweeping review of the much-criticized United States chemical and biological warfare program, the Pentagon seems to be following its familiar policy of business as usual.
Despite the loud protests in Congress and in the nation’s press last spring regarding the military’s unbelievable nerve gas supply and its inept handling of this lethal material, the high brass seems to be unmoved.
This State Journal editorial ran on June 13, 1969:
For the first time, the Pentagon finally acknowledged that nerve gas is stored on the island of Okinawa, but said it will all be removed. This admission came only after 25 Americans were hospitalized after an accidental discharge of highly toxic nerve gas at a depot on Okinawa.
This State Journal editorial ran on Jan. 1, 1969:
Meanwhile, the New York Times reported last week artillery shells and bombs loaded with lethal nerve gas have been shipped to major United States military forces overseas for years. ...
Before the United States becomes deeply involved in some international disaster, not to mention a major catastrophe here at home, someone in high places should call a halt.
This State Journal editorial ran on May 20, 1969, two months before American astronaut Neil Armstrong took the first step on the moon:
Before President Nixon’s sweeping review is completed and acted on, it just might be too late.