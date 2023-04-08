Pete Lien of Edgerton is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Pete!

Lien’s caption about Aaron Rodgers and Giannis Antetokounmpo at the Brewers’ opening day beat out more than 100 entries. He wins publication of today’s finished cartoon and will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Brian TeLindert

of Portage: “It went by in a New York minute.”

Gary Olson

of Madison: “There’s a time clock on pitchers, but there is no time clock on trading me.”

Jim Flaherty

of Middleton: “You’re staying here for the big Bucks. But I’ve got something else Brewing, so I better go Pack!”

Thanks to all the participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.