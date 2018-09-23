Gary Pierce of Camp Douglas is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Gary!
His caption about Aaron Rodgers’ injured leg beat out more than 100 entries. Pierce wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Tom Reif
- of Dalton: “It could be worse! I could be the Vikings kicker.”
Jake Altwegg
- of Madison: “No, Clay Matthews did not do this to me.”
Wally Meyer
- of Madison: “Oh that? That’s just a little scratch from my encounter with a bear.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.