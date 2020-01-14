Gwen Moore: Donald Trump has a lot to answer for in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — When I heard that President Donald Trump was visiting Milwaukee, I thought, “Good, he has a lot to answer for!”

Between breaking his promises to the American people to lower the cost of prescription drugs, passing a tax giveaway for the wealthiest, driving farmers to the brink, and declaring war via Twitter, he owes Wisconsinites answers.

Trump, who plans a hold a rally Tuesday night, brags that the economy is strong. But many hardworking Wisconsinites are just trying to get ahead and certainly don’t feel that way. Many Americans are working more than one job to stay afloat, and our middle class pays a higher tax rate than 400 of America’s richest families. Wage growth is stagnating while Americans’ pockets are getting stretched thinner as the cost of health care, housing and education skyrockets.

Republicans could have used their majority in the White House and Congress to pass legislation that supports American workers and families. Instead, they passed a trillion-dollar tax giveaway to the wealthy and corporations.