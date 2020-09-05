Growing business has kept newspaper alive — State Journal editorial from 150 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Sept. 5, 1870:

We had published a weekly paper in Madison previous to issuing the Daily, and had become thoroughly identified with Wisconsin, and especially Madison. Whatever we felt to be for her interest received our earnest and best support.

Eighteen years ago, Madison was a small place, compared with what it now is. But we felt that a daily paper was needed, and entered cheerfully upon the task of furnishing one.

The first number was issued without subscribers and without advertising patronage, either in hand or promised. But thanks to an enterprising and liberal people, we were not long in this condition. ...

The State Journal was an outgrowth, or continuation, of the old Madison Express, which was established in 1839. There was a change of name in 1852 to the State Journal. ...

Eighteen years ago, the State Journal had but one small hand press. We now run four power presses, and they are in almost constant use all the season, and a portion of the time, run night and day.