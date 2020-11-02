Gretchen Schuldt: DOC should be more open about COVID-19

But the DOC now says it will only report deaths once the cause is confirmed, which could take weeks or months, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. The mere fact that inmates die after contracting COVID-19 will not be enough to trigger disclosure.

Still, it’s a start. The information absolutely should be in the public domain. It helps to show how well the people in charge of controlling the pandemic are doing, and it provides accountability for a system that is mostly inaccessible to the general public.

But it’s just a start. DOC’s track record on providing pandemic-related information is spotty at best. Yes, the dashboards that report on COVID-19 cases in prison are useful, assuming they are accurate, but they are limited.

My group, the Wisconsin Justice Initiative, filed an open records request with DOC six months ago requesting information on its pandemic-related policies and how infected inmates are quarantined or isolated, among other things. DOC has yet to provide a single document.