Greta Tomany: Ron Johnson is a public health menace

For the past 15 months as a Wisconsin health care worker, I saw firsthand the devastation this pandemic caused day in and day out. While all of us are deeply grateful we’re finally starting to turn a corner, we’re not out of the woods yet. I’ve been deeply concerned to see U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson continually spread misinformation and lies that undermine the medical community and actively harm our ability to recover.
Over the past months, Johnson has carved out a niche as one of the foremost purveyors of COVID misinformation and debunked science. Despite outright acknowledging that he is not a doctor and has no medical background, Johnson has been spreading dangerous misinformation about the vaccine and pushing false COVID-19 treatments. His false claims were so damaging to public health that he was suspended from YouTube.
You may think, “Who cares? He’s just talking into the void, no one’s listening to him, people know better.” Unfortunately, you’d be wrong. We’ve not reached a statewide or national vaccination level that will safeguard the population from COVID-19 and prevent another outbreak in the fall or winter.
The simple fact is we can’t get back to normal unless Wisconsities listen to the medical experts and get vaccinated. Yet Johnson has chosen to deliberately ignore what the vast majority of the medical community is telling us and push fringe and unsubstantiated medical substitutes that are ineffective at battling back COVID-19.
I know that as we head into summer, it’s hard not to appreciate how far we’ve come in battling COVID-19. This time last year, we were locked down at home, only going out for the bare necessities like groceries and doctor appointments.
Now, we’re once again making plans with friends about what bar or coffee shop we should grab a drink at, the latest movies we want to go see in theatres, and finally taking the vacations we had been putting off. We have a lot to be hopeful about, but the truth is we’re not fully back yet, and we won’t be if Johnson continues to discourage Wisconsinites and Americans everywhere from listening to the medical community.
Johnson’s actions have real life-and-death consequences, and his misinformation campaign has disqualified him from being re-elected to the Senate. He is a danger to our state and our country as he continues to push a misinformation campaign that only serves himself. I want Wisconsin to be fully open and free of COVID-19. That will be immensely more difficult with Ron Johnson in office.
Greta Tomany, of Pelican Lake, is an oncology nurse and cancer survivor. She works in Antigo.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.