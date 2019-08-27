For once, I agree with President Donald Trump.
At a rally on Aug. 15, he addressed the epidemic of gun violence in the United States by saying, “It’s not the gun that pulls the trigger, it’s the person holding the gun.” He then went off onto the now predictable tangent of proposing the development of new psychiatric hospitals to keep people with mental illness from being “that person.”
I am a retired psychiatrist who has evaluated and treated people with every known psychiatric disorder and who has interviewed and prepared comprehensive assessments of convicted felons. I can tell you that Mr. Trump is right about our need to focus on the person who pulls the trigger, but completely wrong about people with broadly defined mental illness being responsible for gun violence in America.
Fifty years of research has shown that people with diagnosed psychiatric conditions are less likely to commit violent acts and more likely to be victims of violence than the average American citizen. Our system for treating people with disorders of brain function is woefully deficient, but that is the topic of another column.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson recently pulled out another of the standard arguments against controlling access to guns. He said, “You can create a lot of carnage with not using a gun. People attack crowds with trucks.” This is also true of cars, knives, hammers, baseball bats, etc. The “logic” behind this argument is that guns are not uniquely lethal and, therefore, their ownership should not be regulated.
Our country has now experienced the latest of many episodes of gun violence which were all predicted to turn the tide toward sensible restriction of gun ownership. There is no reason to believe that our political leaders will behave any differently today than they have in the past. It is my opinion that this uniquely American impasse results from an unwillingness to address the central issue. Mr. Trump may have just inadvertently brought that issue to the surface.
The problem is the person holding the gun.
We know that the number of privately owned guns in the United States is greater that the number of its citizens. We know that the majority of these guns are owned by a small percentage of U.S. citizens. We know that cars, knives, and the many other potential instruments of violence are safely used daily for the functions for which they were designed and manufactured. While mass murders with assault weapons capture our attention, we know that handguns are responsible for over 70% of firearm homicides. Most importantly, we know that handguns and military-style assault weapons are designed and manufactured for a single purpose: to kill human beings. Given that fact, we must accept that the ownership of such a weapon defines the owner’s intent.
Homicide is most commonly committed by men who are driven by anger toward or hatred of their victims. Possession of an implement specifically designed for the efficient murder of human beings greatly increases the probability that the target of that anger and hatred will die.
This all leads to a conclusion that our leaders have been afraid to accept. The people who should not be allowed to possess handguns and assault weapons are the people who want them.
To date in 2019, the gun homicide rate per 100,000 people in the United States is 12.21. It is 2.05 in Canada, 0.99 in Germany, 0.23 in the United Kingdom, and 0.06 in Japan.
The evidence of the benefit of increased restriction of the sale of handguns and assault weapons is clear.
Now, we need evidence of political courage.
Gregory L. Schmidt, M.D., Ph.D., is retired. He was a professor of psychiatry at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine.
