Gregory L. Schmidt: Monsters from the id

"Forbidden Planet," the 1956 science fiction movie, had a scene which terrified my 10-year-old self. In it, a howling, shape-shifting animated monster threatened the crew of a spaceship which had landed on a distant planet. The planet had been the home of superior beings called the Krell, who had designed a massive, nuclear-powered computer system through which individuals could create anything by thinking about it. Their civilization had been destroyed by the amplification of the destructive power of their unconscious thoughts, which one member of the cast labeled “monsters from the id.”
Looking back, this concept may have been the seed from which my interest in psychiatry sprouted.
"Id" is the word which was invented as the translation of Freud’s term, "es," which means simply “it.” Freud used the term to describe the unbridled emotion of the infant before it came under control of the cognitive functions of the developing brain. This force is the origin of the universal human delusion, that we, as individuals, are the center of the universe, all-powerful and all-deserving.
As I proposed in a previous Cap Times column, the narcissistic rage which results from the frustration of this belief is the source of human conflict. Human development on earth has reached the point that we have created a primitive version of the Krell’s great machine. We call it social media.
The internet on which social media is based was designed for the purpose of increasing human connectedness and magnifying the power of individual human brains. Unfortunately, like the Krell, we did not anticipate the power of infantile, narcissistic rage and the orgasmic thrill of expressing it.
As the recent assault on the U.S. Capitol revealed to the world, this rage and thrill, magnified beyond control of our higher cognitive functions, has the power to kill people and destroy human society.
To their credit, some social media firms have now recognized the role they have played in promotion of hate and delusional thinking and have placed some constraints on the use of their platforms. The focus of the Biden administration on domestic terrorism is also a good sign.
But, as always, real change in human societies evolves from the ground up. The responsibility is on all of us. Our developed brains can not only rationally assess and formulate solutions to problems and disagreements. Our brains can extend empathy and place the needs of others before the needs of self. Social media is here to stay. Let us use it to expand our relationships by substituting mature, loving contentment for the visceral thrill of threatening and harming others.
Gregory L. Schmidt, M.D., Ph.D., is retired. He was a professor of psychiatry at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.