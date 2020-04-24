Gregory L. Schmidt: If you want to test a man's character…

In the past few weeks, the president’s daily spotlight-hogging, responsibility-shirking coronavirus “briefings” and the tragic farce of Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald prioritizing voter suppression over the risk of Wisconsin citizens contracting potentially fatal infections have brought enhanced attention to the destructive and divisive policies of state and national Republican leaders over the past decade. The pursuit of political power for its own sake is a drastic divergence from the original goal of the Republican Party and the moral foundation of our first Republican president.
In 1854, a group of anti-slavery groups coalesced into the Republican Party. In 1860, the party nominated Abraham Lincoln as its first presidential candidate. Before he tragically became one of the hundreds of thousands who sacrificed their lives to preserve the Union, Lincoln’s speeches and writings joined those of the Founding Fathers in defining the moral purpose of the United States of America. On the topic of slavery, he said: “A house divided against itself cannot stand. The government cannot endure permanently half-slave and half-free.” He also said: “If slavery is not wrong, nothing is wrong.”
At Gettysburg, he honored those who died defending our nation and said that because of their sacrifice, “government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” In his second inaugural address, he urged his countrymen to welcome the Confederate states back into the Union “with malice toward none, with charity for all.”
Abraham Lincoln stressed unity and displayed compassion and dignity as he led the nation through the Civil War and brought an end to slavery. He would not recognize today’s Republican party. In judging the behavior of Trump, McConnell, Walker, Fitzgerald, and Vos, we should consider another of Lincoln’s quotations: “Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.”
Gregory L. Schmidt, M.D., Ph.D., is retired. He was a professor of psychiatry at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine.
