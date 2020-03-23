Gregory L. Schmidt: A wake-up call from COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic is providing Americans something we all need. As a result of the long-term strength of the U.S. economy, the predictability of supply chains, and our nation’s protection by two oceans, we have lived in a bubble of predictability and prosperity. This has allowed us to continue business as usual as other societies have collapsed and the earth has drawn relentlessly closer to uninhabitability. The profound social consequences of this pandemic have punctured the bubble of our version of normality.
In the past 10 years, Americans have binged on credit-based purchasing and investors have increased their wealth betting on the debt-fueled increase in the value of corporate stocks. As we have found an ever increasing number of ways to entertain ourselves, we have ignored the serious crises and obvious danger signs in the rest of the world. To cite a few of the most obvious examples, the slaughter and displacement of Syrians, the war-provoking behavior of Iran, and the mass incarceration of Uighers in China receive little attention. And, we must all acknowledge that the root of these three crises is crop failure due to the effects of global warming in the driest parts of the world. The coronavirus pandemic arose in part as the result of food shortage in China. Now the pandemic is here and Americans can no longer pretend that our bubble is impermeable.
The Book of Revelations tells of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse: pestilence, famine, war and death. History informs us that human societies have faced these threats in every time and place with the same defense mechanism. The first response to a looming existential threat is to pretend it does not exist, retreat into ourselves, and focus on the petty conflicts and inconveniences of everyday life. We must hope that the current pandemic will awaken us to the fact that we are the Four Horsemen. We are responsible for shortages of water and food, pandemics, environmental destruction and war. When there is no external threat and our needs are all met, human civilization is capable of positive, transformative action. But, human civilization is a thin, brittle veneer and human society continues to exponentially increase the pressure on it. I have been told that I am a pathological optimist, but, from assessing the evidence, I am convinced that the probability of the total breakdown of human civilization in the 21st century is no less than 50%.
Human societies are at a critical juncture. If we continue to act as though the most important aspects of life are buying that new truck, watching that new television series, or denying what we think is rightfully ours to others we consider undeserving, the consequences are inevitable.
The human population of the planet will be depleted and forced into ecological balance by starvation, dehydration, increased global temperature, destructive weather events and pandemics. It will be made even worse by the typical human reaction to loss of resources: war and genocide. Referring to nuclear weapons, Albert Einstein commented that he did not know with which weapons World War III would be fought, but that World War IV would be fought with sticks and stones. That is where we are headed.
The path to avoidance of this outcome is joint action by the governments of the world on a plan to reduce the utilization of irreplaceable resources and the poisoning of the environment through reduction of greenhouse gas emission, water conservation, population control and nuclear disarmament. The foundation of such a plan would be the acknowledgement that perpetual growth is impossible in a closed system with finite resources.
There is little evidence that current governmental structures are capable of such action. The most recent example of that problem is the refusal of national Republican leaders to support guaranteed paid sick leave in the bill designed to alleviate the suffering and stress of people dealing with the effects of the coronavirus. Apparently protecting their corporate masters from having to support their employees is worth thousands of additional deaths.
I once had a patient whose quality of life and hope for the future had dramatically improved. When I noted that the patient had been making better decisions, the response was, “Oh. You mean I took my head out of my ass.” This is what we all must do. We must stop focusing on the trivial irritations of daily life and start making decisions for all humanity into the future. The first of those decisions is imminent.
Governmental decisions made during the term of the next U.S. president will determine the fate of human civilization and, perhaps, all life on earth. We must choose a leader who understands this and who is committed to immediate, massive corrective action.
We Homo sapiens are flawed creatures, but our brains give us the capacity to imagine the future and shape it to benefit us and all of our fellow species. For all of our weaknesses, we are worth saving.
Dr. Gregory L. Schmidt is a retired UW professor of psychiatry.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.