Gregory Clay: Where are Giannis, LeBron and Steph? Women's tennis stands up to China when NBA won't

Who knew the Women’s Tennis Association can pave new frontiers and take a stand that more powerful corporations can’t — or perhaps more appropriately, won’t?

The International Olympic Committee “buckles under just the thought of losing business in China,” Christine Brennan, USA Today sports columnist, told CNN. “The NBA buckled under the pressure. And here’s the WTA saying enough is enough. Standing up, doing what’s right.”

The background: Tennis star Peng Shuai disappeared from public view for about three weeks after accusing China’s 75-year-old former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of rape in an incident that allegedly occurred three years ago at his home. The 35-year-old Peng’s post on Chinese social media was a 1,600-word treatise on Nov. 2 detailing her uncomfortable relationship with Gaoli. (Or perhaps a cry for help.)

The post stayed 10 minutes before it was scrubbed by Chinese censors.

Note that Communist China isn’t exactly a fan of the #MeToo Movement — or individual rights.

Then, non-time stamped photos and video of Peng resurfaced on Nov. 21. But her supporters and the WTA declared that wasn’t enough.