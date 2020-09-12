Greg Peck: Help keep history alive in small towns

As I drove onward, I feared that the day’s dreary weather would dampen attendance at Marshall’s celebration. I was right.

With few bidders at a pie auction, I bought two of the 20 delectable dishes that society members baked with the same loving care they put into preserving Marshall’s history.

Dozens of people enjoyed free rides in a 1917 Chevrolet owned by a society member and aboard a covered wagon pulled by Belgian horses. Yet no one signed up for a planned tug of war.

As society leaders closed the doors at day’s end, they thought they’d raised enough money to break even. That’s only because one donor covered the cost of bringing the horses and wagon to town.

Like many indifferent residents, I didn’t enjoy history while in school, where it seemed students were only required to memorize dates and documents. But when I started researching the 1927 wedding-day tragedy that befell a Marshall couple for my book “Death Beyond the Willows,” I realized that people and family stories are the heart and soul of history.