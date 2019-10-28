A guest column Oct. 10 described the Wisconsin Partnership Program as secretive with "some major problems" and "lessened" oversight.
These characterizations in Kevin Wymore's column, "UW's $386M health fund shouldn’t be secret," are deeply misguided.
The program distributes proceeds for public health initiatives from an endowment fund created when Blue Cross Blue Shield United of Wisconsin became a for-profit company in 2000. I have served on the program’s oversight advisory committee for 15 years as one of three members of the public who represent the interests of Wisconsin’s rural and urban communities and children.
My responsibility is to foster the program’s accountability from an objective point of view. My perspective is shaped by my 47-year career devoted to improving and sustaining access to health care for people in our state, especially vulnerable rural populations facing tremendous barriers to achieving marginally tolerable health, let alone optimal health.
Overseeing the process of awarding community health grants is a responsibility that I and other committee members take seriously. We use the highest standards of peer review. This has included maintaining confidentiality of reviewers’ comments, which encourages the candid feedback needed for robust grant evaluation. Any employer who has ever checked references for a new hire knows how important it is to have the full candor that confidentiality allows.
The review process was challenged in a lawsuit Wymore brought seeking release of records for a 2016 grant review. The court declared that the reviewer comments for community applications were public record and must be released on request. As we honor the public’s right-to-know, we will continue to evaluate proposals with rigor and transparency. We respect the ideas and reputations of applicants, grantees and reviewers. The review process should reflect this respect as well.
To take on something as complex, challenging and crucial as improving the health of Wisconsinites means making tough decisions about how to align science and research to tackle health challenges. Our focus on health equity is guided by the National Academy of Medicine, the leading source of unbiased advice on issues about medicine and health. NAM recognizes that the burden of illness, premature death and disability disproportionately affects racial and ethnic minority groups, the poor, the elderly and people who cannot access good medical care because of geographic and financial barriers. Such health disparities cost the U.S. economy an estimated $309 billion annually.
Proposals we’ve supported include a farmer suicide prevention program, treatment of opioid addiction in rural Wisconsin, and an online system to support veterans’ mental health. The work being done by our community organization grantees and their academic partners combines practicality, creativity, evidence-based approaches and grit to improve the health of neighbors in all of Wisconsin's 72 counties.
Whenever an organization advances bold ideas, naysayers and critics will object. It is far easier to tear something down than build something up. But the past decade and a half has shown me that Wisconsin Partnership Program oversight and advisory committee members will never be distracted from the urgent needs of the public. What we are funding now is different than what we funded 15 years ago because the needs of Wisconsin continue to change. There lies the strength and promise of this work -- and that’s no secret.