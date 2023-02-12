This State Journal editorial ran on Feb. 12, 1853: The progress of legislation is rather slow just now. There has been a strong disposition during the past week among a majority of the Senate and quite a number of the Assembly to take a recess for a few days to allow members to visit their families.

A resolution to this effect passed the Senate early in the week, but was rejected by the Assembly. A resolution then passed the Senate, requesting the Assembly to grant permission to them to adjourn. This was refused.

The Senate then proceeded to the granting of leave of absence to its members until it is supposed that no quorum will be present during next week.

Such a procedure looks to us rather too much like boy’s play to be enacted by grave senators. The Assembly may have been headstrong in refusing to adjourn, but we cannot look at it in that light.

It does not appear to us that the labor of members is so arduous that a recess is necessary for recruiting purposes. And it does not seem right to tax the people to pay the per diem of members while making visits to their families.

When a man becomes a candidate for the Legislature, he is well aware that, if elected, he must spend the winter from home. And if he cannot make up his mind to this, he should decline an election.

We are opposed to this system of adjourning 10 days, or to the wholesale granting leave of absence, unless there is a special reason for asking it. Sickness in a member’s family or other special cause should entitle him to leave of absence. But for the mere pleasure of going home — going off to attend a ball or any other place of amusement, we protest that members have no right to do it at the expense of the people.