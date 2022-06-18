Grammar gets a vacation in caption

Wally Meyer of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Wally!
His caption about the end of the school year beat more than 60 entries. Meyer wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Steve Swed
- of Waunakee: “We’re fully vaccinated from getting homework for the next 3 months!”
Brian McGuire
- of Mauston: “If we hurry, we can pass the teachers.”
Brian TeLindert
- of Portage: “This is my idea of bookin’ it!”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.