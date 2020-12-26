Gov. Warren P. Knowles retires after outstanding contributions -- State Journal editorial from 50 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Dec. 31, 1970:
Historians must treat the administration of Gov. Warren P. Knowles with generous praise. ...
The 62-year-old, three-term Republican governor will turn over his office Monday to Patrick J. Lucey. But the official close of Knowles’ term should be a very satisfying one. The record of the young New Richmond attorney who came to Madison in 1941 as a newly elected state senator has been outstanding.
When Knowles became the 37th governor of Wisconsin in 1965, he was one of the best prepared men in the state’s history to assume the office, having been a leading lawmaker and political leader for two-and-one-half decades. ...
His calm and courtly manner has served him well in many cases. Even the governor’s natural political enemies respect Knowles’ integrity and devotion to his state.
The legacy Gov. Knowles leaves is great:
- He has fought longer and harder for traffic safety in Wisconsin than any other man, with ... precious progress in curbing highway carnage.
- Time and again Knowles has demonstrated his ability to pull unusually capable men from private life into public service, and a prime example is the unprecedented reorganization of state government. This was the result of the Kellett Commission.
- Wisconsin’s economic climate will continue to be healthier ... .
- Education at all levels has enjoyed the strong support of Knowles. And higher education can be grateful for the calm but firm support it has received from the governor in the midst of campus violence.
- Building on the state’s reputation for conservation. ...