Gov. Tony Evers: Biden administration is helping Wisconsin bounce back

The first 100 days of any administration is a test of leadership. When you take that test in the middle of a global pandemic, after 400,000 Americans have lost their lives, you can’t afford to fail. But the Biden administration has done more than just pass, they’ve finally given states the partnership we need to respond to the pandemic and bounce back stronger than before.

I’ve spent a lot of time talking to folks in every corner of Wisconsin about how we recover from this pandemic. Small business owners have told me they need help rehiring employees or stocking the shelves. I’ve heard from health care professionals about the need for more vaccine doses and more predictability in vaccine supplies. And I’ve seen that Wisconsin’s families need relief now.

Waiting to provide relief and take action hasn’t been an option. From the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve worked to keep folks healthy, get relief to those who need it, and empower our medical professionals. All along, we’ve known that vaccination is how we put an end to this pandemic and start returning to a sense of normalcy, which is why the administration’s support of our vaccination program has been so critical.