Gov. Lucey wise to curb abuse of patrol car 'taxis' -- State Journal editorial from 50 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Nov. 11, 1971:

There is at least a happy ending to the story that the governor and his staff have made considerable person use of the Wisconsin State Patrol as a limousine service.

The Wisconsin State Journal uncovered the abuse of the State Patrol in an article this week describing the way five unmarked squad cars were used to ferry the governor and guests to and from football games.

It is to his credit that Gov. Patrick Lucey has responded promptly to end the practice without a big song and dance trying to justify the foolish waste of taxpayer funds.

"A fair question has been raised by the press (The State Journal) about the use of State Patrol services by the governor's office," Lucey said in a prepared statement.

The governor gets right to the point in noting that the patrol's main function is "to patrol our highways and enforce safe driving."

The use of the State Patrol to run errands was especially regrettable in view of the increased services of security aides now given the governor in additional to the traditional services of a state trooper to attend to the governor and his family.