Gordon Hintz: Foxconn must be transparent and held accountable if it wants to salvage project in Wisconsin

Electronics manufacturing is not economically viable in Wisconsin or the United States. A year ago, Foxconn executive Louis Woo said in an interview with Reuters that Foxconn would not be manufacturing any LCD panels in Wisconsin, stating: “In Wisconsin, we’re not building a factory. You can’t use a factory to view our Wisconsin investment,” and “in terms of TV, we have no place in the U.S. … We can’t compete.”

Foxconn admitted that manufacturing was not realistic in Wisconsin or anywhere in the United States due to steep labor costs that prevent the company from building TVs at a competitive price. This explains why not a single company has ever attempted to build flat-screens outside of Asia.

Woo’s comments ran contrary to President Donald Trump’s statements championing new manufacturing jobs with this project. Days later, after meeting with President Trump, the company retracted its statement and said it would manufacture Gen 6 LCD panels even though the project would not be competitive and likely result in a loss for the company.