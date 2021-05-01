Go after drunken drivers — Wisconsin State Journal editorial from 20 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on April 30, 1991:
We Badgers tend to like our beer and cherish the freedom to drink. As a result, Wisconsin has more drinking establishments per capita and fewer so-called “blue laws” restricting alcohol consumption than most other states.
At the same time, most of us recognize that drinking is both a privilege and a responsibility. Recent stories of repeat-offender drunken drivers have dramatically illustrated the legal system’s shortcomings in dealing with such criminals, and have tapped a keg of creative solutions worth consideration.
Sen. Robert Cowles, R-Green Bay, has authored a bill encouraging judges to assign first-time drunken drivers to community service jobs in hospital emergency rooms or alcoholism treatment facilities, or requiring the drivers to meet with drunken-driving accident victims or their families. ...
Dane County Circuit Judge Jack Aulik made headlines a few months ago with his suggestion that the state confiscate the vehicles driven by anyone arrested for drunken driving three times in five years. Aulik would like to see the law allow seizure of the vehicle even if it is owned by a person other than the driver. Aulik says North Carolina has such a law and has deemed it effective.
Dane County Court Commissioner Todd Meurer has a couple of suggestions, one prompted by the recent arrest of a man with 10 previous drunken driving convictions and one conviction of homicide by drunken driving. Because more than five years had elapsed since the man’s last drunken driving conviction, Meurer was legally bound to release the man on a signature bond, and the man faces only the penalty for a second — not 11th — offense.