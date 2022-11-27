Gloria Reyes: I will reimagine public safety as Madison's mayor

I aim to reimagine what safety looks like for the residents of Madison, from our schools to our streets. As someone who has worked closely with our schools and our law enforcement community, I understand the pressing and uncertain challenges they face as they work to ensure the safety of all our residents.

The most effective way to respond to and reduce violence is a collaborative approach, incorporating best practices and involving people who are most affected by it, along with expert guidance from community members and national leaders.

I have worked with cities across the country to reimagine public safety by uplifting community and public health responses to violence in partnership with law enforcement. Cities across the country struggle to find balance while finding new ways to respond and intervene while stopping violence in their communities. We are not alone in this struggle. But we still can always work to make schools and communities safer.

I advised and reviewed police department policies through an equity lens, making policy recommendations that do not have unintended consequences for our communities of color and vulnerable communities, particularly our young people.

While serving as deputy mayor of public safety in Madison, I worked with the criminal justice system to develop innovative solutions to respond to violence. I started and led our public health response to violence and our community safety intervention team that responded to violent incidents in the city. I was a leader on our opportunity youth collaboration that responded to the car thefts in our city.

Under my leadership, we developed successful community approaches to mitigate violence in partnership with the police. We started positive equitable change.

I will utilize these experiences to implement best practices for public safety which adapt to uncertainty by listening to the needs of our community. As a former law enforcement officer, School Board president and deputy mayor, I will work transparently and in partnership with city leaders and community members. We will identify innovative, inclusive and effective prevention and intervention strategies that ensure the safety of every Madisonian.

As mayor, I won’t just theorize on these issues and challenges, but realize practical solutions that move our city forward together.

Over the next few months, I look forward to engaging our community about their public safety concerns. Please visit www.reyesformayor.com to share your thoughts and opinions with me.