Gladys Mitchell-Walthour and Crystal Ellis: Addressing Milwaukee's structures of racism in the wake of George Floyd's death

In Milwaukee, interaction with institutions are further shaped by residential segregation. Historically, ethnic and racial groups in Milwaukee have been concentrated in different areas of the city with most Blacks living in the northern area of the city. Residential segregation is the result of redlining, racist real estate practices, intentional city design such as the construction of I-43, and the defunding of public transportation. Because most of Wisconsin’s black population resides in Milwaukee, perception of the area is often tied to racist perceptions of Black life and Black people.The COVID-19 pandemic revealed the disparities in health care between Blacks and whites in Milwaukee. Instead of the health care system being examined for its historical exploitation of and discrimination against Black people, segregation enables many white Americans to blame black people for their social and economic conditions. While many Blacks are deemed essential workers, they are further exposed to the virus. When Blacks seek health care or healthy food outside of their communities, their presence is questioned and they are viewed as suspicious and as criminals. These experiences further exacerbate discomfort and anxiety. It is physically, emotionally, and mentally exhausting for Black people in Milwaukee.