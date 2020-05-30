Give workers a pat on the back -- Wisconsin State Journal editorial from 100 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on May 30, 1920:

How does the old kindergarten rhyme run?

Kind hearts are gardens,

Kind thoughts are roots.

Kind words are blossoms,

Kind deeds are fruits.

Efficiency systems do not take enough account of the efficiency value of the generous word of appreciation: the pat on the back.

“Old man, you’ve done a good job of this!”

Gosh, how that sort of thing puts pep into a fellow. It shines up the whole day for him. It helps him do the next job even better.