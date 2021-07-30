Gillian Battino: For-profit health care has created a medical emergency

As a radiologist specializing in breast imaging, I have seen many patients who have felt a lump and suspected they may have breast cancer but have delayed seeing a doctor often because of the price tag of health care. This is why we need a singl-payer Medicare for All system.
Preventable death and disease is particularly personal to me. My dad, Gene Lee Chapin, died suddenly at the age of 29 while playing with my sister and me. He died because he had untreated strep as a kid and developed rheumatic fever and rheumatic heart disease. My sister and I were 2 and 3, and my mom was 25 — and our world turned upside down. This loss has been a lifelong reminder of what health care access means and is part of what drove me to become a doctor.
But opponents of Medicare for All are putting insurance and pharmaceutical companies ahead of people. They disingenuously cite its cost as the reason for their opposition. This is nonsense. Numerous economic studies have shown a single-payer Medicare for All would decrease the cost and improve the quality of health care in the U.S., saving taxpayers trillions over the next decade.
So why does our current healthcare system work this way? The reason is grotesquely simple: profit. Our system trades health care as a commodity, as a luxury, for the enrichment of insurance and pharmaceutical companies and others. Ask any breast cancer survivor if they think their treatment is a luxury and see what they say.
Medical bills are so overwhelming in the U.S. that over a quarter of GoFundMe fundraisers are for medical costs. The New York Times reported that medical debt, totaling $140 billion, is the most common reason for debt collectors to come knocking. And it is no surprise that this is worse in states where Medicaid was not expanded under the ACA.
And what do we get for this unjustifiable cost? A higher infant mortality rate than Latvia. A lower life expectancy than Greece and Chile. Worse health care outcomes for more money. Within the system the disparities are even greater. The high rates of infant mortality, and low life expectancy are borne disproportionately by people of color.
So where does the system “work?” In treating the wealthy. The wealthiest Americans get some of the best healthcare available, resulting in a higher life expectancy than poorer Americans, living 10 to 15 years longer.
These are deep-rooted issues that will require multifaceted solutions, but the first step is instituting Medicare for All. With a strong single-payer program that covers everyone, we can close the gaps and lift up those suffering the most.
And let’s not overlook the fact that providing everyone with quality health care would help close the shameful racial disparity in health outcomes. People with chronic conditions or disabilities would be able to rely on the care they need instead of counting pennies and hoping against hope they can pay their bills.
And with Medicare for All would come new freedoms. We wouldn’t worry about being uninsured, underinsured or paying exorbitant copays and deductibles to wasteful, for-profit corporations. If you want to switch jobs or pursue a new career you wouldn’t be tied to your boss’s insurance plan. Union workers and their families would be guaranteed health care and be better equipped to fight for higher wages and better working conditions. You wouldn’t be buried in medical bills that prevent you from buying a home or starting a business.
In addition to primary care and emergency care, Medicare for All would also cover vision, dental, hearing, reproductive care, addiction care, mental health and end-of-life care. Far too many private insurance plans consider the health of your teeth, sight, hearing and your mind as a luxury instead of an essential part of your overall health.
As the first woman physician in the U.S. Senate, I will fight to get you the healthcare you need.
We can build a system where the objective is to provide the best patient care, period. I hope to earn your trust in the coming campaign, and together we can cure the medical emergency that is our current system.
Dr. Gillian Battino is a radiologist and candidate for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin.
