This State Journal article ran on Feb. 24, 1869:
Thousands of persons are intending to visit Washington to attend the inauguration of General Grant.
For the accommodation of those living in the West, the Columbus Chicago & Indiana Central Railroad has determined to issue excursion tickets. These tickets are good from Chicago east from Feb. 23 to March 2, and to return from Washington until March 14, and are sold at $22.45.
At this price, a trip to the national capital is a very cheap one, and a great many persons will be likely to avail themselves of the opportunity.
The Indiana Central is comparatively a new route, but is an excellent and well managed road. It runs south of Fort Wayne through Columbus and connects with Pennsylvania Central at Pittsburgh.