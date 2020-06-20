George Kamperschroer: Defunding Madison's police isn't the answer

Policing in American can always improve, get better and learn. But it also is true that our nation’s problems are far deeper than issues with policing.
Policing is just the most visible, because the police are the front lines. Despite honest effort, society has failed to deal with seemingly implacable problems such as racism, poverty, substandard housing, unequal access to health care, disparate health outcomes and an uneven criminal justice system.
Worst of all is the failure to have all of our citizens properly educated. Let’s not waste the current opportunity by simply blaming the police. Let’s take the current upheaval and have it drive us to really work on the bigger issues.
Yes, some cops are bad and poorly trained. Yes, some have murdered people, black more than white. Yes, reform is needed.
But calls for defunding the police, if they truly mean defunding, are simply wrong. A police function will always be necessary. Our society will always have laws that need to be enforced, albeit fairly and equitably and in a constructive and compassionate way.
The public will always need to be protected. And if someone’s safety is endangered, people need to know that if they call 911, someone will come to help. The public will always need its rights protected. The protesters should not be demanding that the police should be defunded. They should be demanding that our national, state and local governments fund true solutions to the harder problems.
If reformers want to see what a great police department looks like, they need to look at Madison, which other departments often try to emulate. Yes, more citizen review is needed in Madison. Having spent 10 years on the Madison Police and Fire Commission, I know that the commission cannot do it by itself because it does not have the power.
But whatever valid issues protesters are raising, it is patently unfair to condemn the 800,000 hardworking men and women of every possible race, color, religion and sexual orientation who are law enforcement officers in this country. They are our neighbors and friends. And they risk their own personal safety for us — every single day.
Kamperschroer, of Madison, is retired business lawyer and certified public accountant who served on the Madison Police and Fire Commission.
