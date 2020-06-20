George Kamperschroer: Defunding Madison's police isn't the answer

Policing in American can always improve, get better and learn. But it also is true that our nation’s problems are far deeper than issues with policing.

Policing is just the most visible, because the police are the front lines. Despite honest effort, society has failed to deal with seemingly implacable problems such as racism, poverty, substandard housing, unequal access to health care, disparate health outcomes and an uneven criminal justice system.

Worst of all is the failure to have all of our citizens properly educated. Let’s not waste the current opportunity by simply blaming the police. Let’s take the current upheaval and have it drive us to really work on the bigger issues.

Yes, some cops are bad and poorly trained. Yes, some have murdered people, black more than white. Yes, reform is needed.

But calls for defunding the police, if they truly mean defunding, are simply wrong. A police function will always be necessary. Our society will always have laws that need to be enforced, albeit fairly and equitably and in a constructive and compassionate way.