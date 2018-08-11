This State Journal editorial ran on Aug. 15, 1868:
The supporters of Horatio Seymour for president tell us he is a great statesman. To Gen. Ulysses Grant they deny the possession of statesmanship.
But they do not tell us in what Seymour’s statemanship consists. What has he done to merit the title? ...
Ulysses S. Grant, a Republican, defeated Horatio Seymour, a Democrat, in the 1868 presidential election, carrying Wisconsin and Dane County.
From all that we have been able to learn, Seymour is merely an adroit politician. With statesmanship, his mind has no connection. As a manager of political conventions, as a wire puller and political trickster, he excels. He is also a fluent utterer of partisan calumnies.
No generous or unselfish enthusiasm for any high principle or noble cause ever warmed his cool, sleek personality. He has made many speeches. He has written some public letters. His utterances, if collected and printed, would fill a stout volume. But it would be vainly searched for any ringing sentiment that would waken an echo in the public heart. Dreary political platitudes, fine spun sophistries and malignant attacks upon the character and motives of his political adversaries would be all it would contain.
If Horatio Seymour is a statesman, it is certain General Grant is not one, and we congratulate him on the fact. Gen. Grant is a doer instead of a talker. He makes no pretensions to literary skill or oratory. But he has shown great talents for civil as well as military administration.